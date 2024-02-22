(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc pledged to hand back more money to shareholders as it outlined efforts to improve returns and reduce complexity at the emerging markets-focused lender.

Reporting fourth-quarter profits that beat analyst estimates, the London-headquartered bank said it would kick off a fresh $1 billion buyback. The firm said a new “Fit for Growth” program will save about $1.5 billion in expenses over next three years, but also add a similar amount to costs for the permanent organizational changes.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, who joined the group almost nine years ago, has been looking for ways to bolster returns for investors and galvanize the stock, which has sunk more than 20% in the past year.

“We produced strong results in 2023, continuing to demonstrate the value of our franchise and delivering our financial objective of a 10% RoTE for the year,” Winters said in the statement. “We will now build on this success, taking action to deliver sustainably higher returns with a focus on driving income growth and improving operational leverage and targeting 12% RoTE in 2026.”

The lender reported fourth-quarter adjusted pretax profit rose 63% to $1.06 billion, beating an estimate of $989.6 million.

StanChart logged a profit decline in the third quarter, hit by charges related to investments in China. Bigger rival HSBC Holdings Plc earlier in the week also took a hit to profits as it took impairments on investments in China, which is being dogged by weak confidence and a prolonged crisis in its real estate market.

Despite its exposure to some of the world’s fastest growing markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Standard Chartered shares have performed poorly in recent months and are 40% below the level they were when Winters joined the bank in June 2015.

The bank saw heavy selloff in its shares when it announced its third-quarter earnings as investors reacted to news of fresh charges against Chinese real estate and a $700 million impairment on its stake in China Bohai Bank. The stock tumbled more than 12% on Oct. 26, its biggest loss since August 2012.

