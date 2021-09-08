(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to slip Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar advanced.

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all fell. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 retreated for a third day and the Nasdaq 100 had its biggest drop in two weeks. A U.S. central bank survey signaled a moderation in economic growth due to the delta virus strain.

Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. tumbled on renewed concerns about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown after officials summoned gaming companies.

Treasury yields declined, helped by strong demand for the monthly 10-year note auction. The dollar gained, weighing on gold. Oil advanced advanced amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida.

A rally that took global stocks to records has cooled as investors await more indications that economic reopening can eventually overcome challenges posed by the delta variant. Another concern is the prospect of a gradual reduction in monetary policy support, with the focus on the European Central Bank meeting later Thursday.

“Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned,” said Fiona Cincotta, a senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Before we’d been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that’s what was unnerving the market. Now, it’s actually slightly softer data and also rising Covid cases.”

In the latest Federal Reserve comments, Bank of New York President John Williams said “it could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $46,000. Coinbase Global Inc. slumped after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned the company against launching a product that would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden may make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures shed 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.4%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4564 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro traded at $1.1819

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.38 a barrel

Gold was at $1,789.19 an ounce

