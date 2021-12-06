U.S. equities and European stocks rebounded from Friday’s selloff as investors took comfort in reports that cases of the omicron variant have been relatively mild.

Oil rose after Saudi Arabia boosted the prices of its crude, signaling confidence in the demand outlook. The 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 1.39 per cent and the dollar was little changed.

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed with a 0.4 per cent gain. In Asia, tech losses were more severe. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed at the lowest level since its inception. Meanwhile, SoftBank Group Corp. fell as much as 9 per cent in Tokyo trading as the value of its portfolio came under more pressure.

“It’s going to take a while longer to figure out what kind of impact the omicron variant is going to have,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said. “The good news is that as bad as the stock market seemed last week, we really didn’t see much technical damage.”

The mood across markets was calmer on Monday after last week’s big swings in technology companies and a crash in Bitcoin over the weekend. Investors pointed to good news from South Africa that showed hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed by the latest wave of COVID cases.

Initial data from South Africa are “a bit encouraging regarding the severity,” Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday. At the same time, he cautioned that it’s too early to be definitive.

“We do know that every new wave of COVID cases -- and every new variant discovered over the last two years -- has left a diminishing economic impact in its wake,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “Unfortunately, right now, with more questions than answers, markets remain more cautious, than optimistic.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.4 per cent while shares in Japan, China and Hong Kong were weaker. Evergrande’s dollar bonds fell sharply and shares plunged 20 per cent to a record low after the firm moved closer to a debt restructuring. China also cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, acting to counter the economic slowdown in a move that puts the central bank on a different policy path than many of its peers.

Later this week, attention will turn to U.S. consumer price index, which is expected to show the largest annual advance in decades, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to deliver swifter policy tightening.

“As it stands, the Fed are increasingly likely to accelerate their taper next week with a market that is worried that it’s a policy error,” said Jim Reid, head of thematic research at Deutsche Bank. “I don’t think it is as I think the Fed is way behind the curve.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Euro area GDP Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

Olaf Scholz set to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks Thursday

China CPI, PPI, money supply, new yuan loans, aggregate financing Thursday

U.S. CPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 10:20 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1287

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3250

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 113.28 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.39 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.75 per cent

Commodities