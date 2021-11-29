Stocks in Europe rebounded and U.S. equity futures rose along with Treasury yields as a semblance of calm returned to global markets while investors reconsidered their worst-case scenarios for the omicron coronavirus strain.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied after its worst drop in more than a year on Friday, with travel and energy stocks leading the advance. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed, WTI oil rallied back above US$70 a barrel and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose past 1.50 per cent. The euro slipped and a dollar gauge was steady.

Investors are trying to work out if the omicron flareup will a relatively brief scare that markets rebound from, or a bigger blow to the global economic recovery. Much remains unanswered about the new strain: South African health scientists suggested it’s presenting with mild symptoms so far, though it appears to be more transmissible, but the World Health Organization warned it could fuel future surges of COVID-19 with severe consequences.

“Despite the irresistible pull of buying-the-dip on tenuous early information on omicron, we are just one negative omicron headline away from going back to where we started,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Expect plenty of headline-driven whipsaw price action this week.”

The emergence of the omicron strain is also complicating monetary policy. Traders have already pushed back the expected timing of a first 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve to July from June. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic played down economic risks from a new variant, saying he’s open to a quicker paring of asset purchases to curb inflation.

“We know that central banks can quickly switch to dovish if they need to,” Mahjabeen Zaman, Citigroup senior investment specialist, said on Bloomberg Television. “The liquidity playbook that we have in play right now will continue to support the market.”

Japan led declines in the Asian equity session after the government shut borders to visitors. The region’s reopening stocks such as restaurants, department stores, train operators and travel shares also suffered some losses.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s chief medical officer said a reformulated shot to combat the new strain could be available early in the new year.

Elsewhere, the currency of South Africa, where the variant was identified, climbed against the greenback though most emerging-market peers declined. Turkey’s lira slumped more than 2 per cent after a report at the weekend that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered a probe into foreign currency trades. Gold dipped below US$1,800 and ounce, and Bitcoin rallied after falling below US$54,000 on Friday.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, New York Fed President John Williams speak at a virtual event, Monday

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in Tokyo

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the U.S. Senate, Tuesday. Wednesday they front the House Financial Services Committee.

Euro zone CPI, Tuesday

China PMIs, Tuesday

Euro zone manufacturing PMIs, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly and Richmond Fed’s Tom Barkin discuss the labor market and inflationary pressures at a virtual event, Thursday

U.S. November jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent as of 10:13 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1286

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 6.3842 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3338

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.53 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.87 per cent

Commodities