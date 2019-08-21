Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as stronger-than-expected quarterly results from U.S. retailers gave North American markets a boost.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.85 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 16,267.16.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks showed larger gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 214.29 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 26,176.73. The S&P 500 opened 23.39 points higher, or 0.81 per cent, at 2,923.90. The Nasdaq Composite began up 61.21 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 8,009.77.