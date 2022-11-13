(Bloomberg) -- Equities looked set to open higher in Asia on Monday with support from the biggest weekly advance in US stocks since June and China’s policy shifts on Covid and property.

The dollar advanced after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said “we’ve still got a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes.

Futures pointed to gains in Hong Kong and Australia, with a modest pullback for Japan after a 3% surge in the Nikkei 225 on Friday.

A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks soared more than 6% Friday after the easing of quarantine rules, intensifying bets that Beijing is shifting away from its stringent Covid Zero policy. Sweeping relaxation measures in the property sector over the weekend added to signs that President Xi Jinping is turning his attention on rescuing the economy.

The dollar’s gains Monday came after it slumped more than 1% on Friday and fell for a fourth straight week in its worst performance since 2020.

While Waller sees the hiking cycle continuing for some time, he said the Fed could start considering a downshift to a 50 basis-point move at the next meeting in December or the one after that.

The greenback has been easing amid signs of cooling in US inflation and the prospects of a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. The University of Michigan’s preliminary November survey on Friday showed US consumer inflation expectations increased in the short and long run while sentiment retreated.

That will put focus on Treasuries when they open Monday in Asia after cash trading was closed for Veterans Day on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies continued their selloff Monday amid FTX’s deepening woes. A swift plunge in value of FTX’s key crypto assets and unauthorized withdrawals of funds after it filed for bankruptcy suggests customers have little chance of recovering much of their deposits.

Key events this week:

US President Joe Biden plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20, Monday

Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Tuesday

Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 7:36 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0323

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 139.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0978 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,399.3

Ether rose 0.6% to $1,223.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 28 basis points to 3.81% on Thursday

Australia’s 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 3.72%

