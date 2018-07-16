What you need to know before the opening bell: July 16, 2018

U.S. equity futures were steady and European stocks slipped as traders looked toward company results after mixed economic data out of China spurred declines for Asian shares. The U.S. dollar weakened against most peers.

Futures on the S&P 500 edged lower while those for Nasdaq and the Dow pointed to a flat open. Most of the industry groups fell on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, overwhelming gains by banks after Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) surprised with an early forecast of strong earnings. Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) and BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N) also reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares in Asia fell earlier, with volumes down in most markets and Japan shut for a holiday.

The yen steadied after its biggest weekly slide in 10 months, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped for a third day. Treasuries dropped with most European bonds. Commodities were lower, with West Texas Intermediate oil below US$70 a barrel as Saudi Arabia was said to offer extra crude supplies. Emerging-market currencies climbed, while their shares fell.

With no fresh signs of a trade war escalation and U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit with Vladimir Putin, investors will no doubt be occupied with a slew of numbers. Specifically, economic data — including Monday’s mixed figures from China — and company earnings, with the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) reporting. Later this week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to lay the groundwork for further tightening.

These are some key events coming up this week:

GS.N

MS.N

AXP.N

NFLX.O

MSFT.O

JNJ.N

IBM.N

Earnings season continues with reports due from companies including: Goldman Sachs (), Morgan Stanley (), American Express (), Netflix (), Microsoft (), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.N), Unilever (UN.N), Johnson & Johnson () and IBM (). Fed’s Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee and answers lawmakers’ questions.

And here are the main market moves:

STOCKS

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.4 per cent as of 7:32 a.m. ET. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined less than 0.05 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 per cent, the largest drop in more than a week. The euro gained 0.3 per cent to US$1.1723, the biggest rise in more than a week. The British pound increased 0.5 per cent to US$1.3285, the strongest in more than a month on the largest increase in more than two weeks. The Japanese yen gained 0.1 per cent to 112.32 per U.S. dollar.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.83 per cent, the biggest advance in a week. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.35 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to 1.273 per cent.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.7 per cent to the lowest in more than 10 months. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.7 per cent to US$69.81 a barrel, the lowest in three weeks. LME copper decreased 0.9 per cent to US$6,180.00 per metric ton. Gold gained less than 0.05 per cent to US$1,244.51 an ounce.