(Bloomberg) -- The strong recovery from the worst of the pandemic is set to moderate in several major economies, according to the OECD. The organization’s Composite Leading Indicators, which tend to highlight economic turning points about six to nine months in advance, suggest “a drop in momentum” in China, Canada, Germany, Italy and the U.K. Stable growth is signaled in Japan, the euro area and the U.S., with indications of expansion continuing to rise in Russia.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.