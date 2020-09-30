Canada’s economy posted a strong recovery over the summer, with more industries moving closer to pre-pandemic levels of output.

Gross domestic product rose three per cent from a month earlier, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. Preliminary estimates also show a one per cent expansion in August.

Although the figures mark a deceleration from June’s 6.5 per cent growth, it’s still a steady clip. Economists were expecting output to grow by 2.9 per cent in July.

The latest figures suggest Canada’s economy is bouncing back more quickly than originally expected, though the pace of the recovery is slowing and a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country’s largest provinces could threaten future gains.

Provinces like Ontario and Quebec have already reimposed some social distancing measures to prevent the second wave from getting out of control. This will likely drag out a full recovery, which still wasn’t forecast to occur for another two years.

Based on the flash estimate, economic activity in August was about 95 per cent of output levels in February. At the nadir of the recession in April, output levels were about 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Some parts of the economy are faring better than others. Agriculture, forestry and fishing, along with retail trade, finance and insurance an real estate have all surpassed February levels of output.

GDP plunged by an annualized 38.7 per cent in the three months through June, adding to an 8.2 per cent drop in the first quarter, Statistics Canada reported. Third-quarter GDP is on pace for annualized growth of 48%, given the momentum from the last few months, Benjamin Reitzes, an economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a report before Wednesday’s release.