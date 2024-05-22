Sweden Plans $7 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine for 2024-2026

(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish government will provide Ukraine with military support worth 25 billion kronor ($2.3 billion) annually under a new three-year framework announced Wednesday.

The military aid in the 2024-2026 period could take the form of equipment donations as well as financial contributions and support for procurement of defense materials, the government said in a statement.

“Sweden will support Ukraine’s struggle for as long as it takes,” it said.

Read More: Swedish Defense Minister Says Arms Output Ramp-Up to Take Time

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with training, tanks, combat vehicles, ammunition and other equipment worth some 30 billion kronor. The latest support package, announced in February, included assault craft, artillery ammunition, financial support and other equipment worth 7.1 billion kronor.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.