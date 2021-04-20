(Bloomberg) -- Prices for single-family homes in the Nordic region’s largest economy rose in March more than 20% from a year earlier, according to the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index, HOX Sweden. The surge is the biggest since 2005 when the data provider started measuring Swedish home prices.“I do not think the Swedes’ longing for house and garden has been so strong for many decades,” said Fredrik Kullman, the CEO of the Stockholm unit of real estate broker Bjurfors, citing a changed demand profile, low interest rates and an improved economic situation of households.

