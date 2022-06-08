(Bloomberg) -- Support for Sweden’s membership in the European Union has hit a record high, with opposition at an all-time low, after a historic security-policy pivot away from military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The share of people in the largest Nordic nation backing membership in the trading bloc rose to about 64% last month, with opposition at just under 12%, according to a poll by Statistics Sweden published Wednesday.

In line with recent surveys, support for Sweden’s NATO entry came in at almost 63%. The share of euro opponents fell to the lowest level since 2010, at about 58%, while 23% would back the adoption of the euro to replace the Swedish krona.

