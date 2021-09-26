(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is set to allow same-sex couples to marry, 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to do so, according to a trend projection for Sunday’s ballot by the national broadcaster.

About two-thirds of Swiss voters backed liberalization of the marriage law, SRF said. Polls had signaled that public support for the change was broad based.

By contrast, a proposal to increase the tax on capital income backed by Switzerland’s left wing is set to be rejected, SRF said. Final results will be announced later this afternoon.

While Switzerland introduced registered partnerships for same-sex couples in 2007, marriage has remained off the cards. In the meantime, more Western European countries, from Portugal to Germany and Sweden, have allowed same-sex couples to get married, as has the U.S.

Both the government and parliament opposed a proposal from the political left to increase taxes on income from dividends or rents, arguing it could hurt savings and investment. Proponents of the measure had wanted to use the proceeds from tax revenue to fund social-welfare spending.

