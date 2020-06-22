T-Mobile to Offer Shares as Part of Deal With SoftBank

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. plans to offer shares as part of a transaction with co-owner SoftBank Group Corp., which is unloading a portion of its stake in the wireless carrier.

T-Mobile will hold a public offering of 133.5 million shares of its common stock, the mobile-phone company said in a statement. It also will grant the underwriters an additional 10 million shares of its common stock.

Additionally, T-Mobile intends to sell up to 30 million shares of its common stock to a Delaware statutory trust.

