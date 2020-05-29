(Bloomberg) --

A Tanzanian court found a prominent opposition leader guilty of sedition months before the country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Zitto Kabwe, leader of Act-Wazalendo party, accused the government in October 2018 of turning a blind eye to clashes between police and herdsmen that he said had left scores of people dead.

Kabwe was released by a court in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam after his conviction “on condition that he should not make any seditious statements for a period of one year,” his party said in a statement.

The opposition leader has clashed repeatedly with President John Magufuli, who is expected to seek re-election for a second and final term in October. Since coming to power in 2015, Magufuli has been accused by opposition leaders and activists of cracking down on democracy, press freedom and dissent. He denies the allegations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.