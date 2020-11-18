Target reports third-quarter sales that outpace estimates

Retail companies and tech will continue to do well: Money manager

Target Corp.’s third-quarter sales show that pandemic-driven shopping is still surging heading into the holidays, even though growth is slowing compared with the summer months.

Comparable sales including e-commerce, a critical gauge of success for retailers, jumped 20.7 per cent from a year earlier, the retailer said Wednesday in a statement. That’s almost double the estimate of 11.6 per cent growth from Consensus Metrix, but down from 24.3 per cent in the second quarter. Profit and gross margin also exceeded estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The results were “exceptionally strong,” Chuck Grom, an analyst with Gordon Haskett, said in a note. “It’s clear that Target is not only gaining new customers but also retaining them, which will be critical as we move into 2021.”

Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said that Target is capturing market share as more shoppers use the company’s website and in-store pickup options. The Minneapolis-based retailer is seeing growth in categories such as electronics, home decor, apparel, and food and beverages.

“Home continues to be a focal point,” Cornell said during a call with media. “With all that time at home, guests are cooking more and replacing home decor.”

The shares rose 2.6 per cent in early U.S. trading. Target climbed 27 per cent this year through Tuesday.

Echoing what fellow big-box retailers Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. reported on Tuesday, Target said customers are buying more when they’re shopping with basket size up 15.6 per cent in the quarter. Unlike Walmart and Home Depot, which reported higher spending on fewer visits, Target said store traffic actually grew in the three months ended Oct. 31.

Margins were helped by fewer price markdowns, although that was partially offset by costs related to the company’s push into e-commerce. The cost of sales, meanwhile, jumped 20 per cent in the period -- a reflection of the price that companies are paying in 2020 for protective gear and more frequent store cleanings.

As COVID infections rise across the U.S., retailers including Target are increasingly using their stores as distribution hubs for pickup and for delivery of online orders. Target CEO Cornell has said that in-store orders are still the most profitable.

Holiday Preparations

As the critically important holiday period hits the U.S., the industry is bracing for a shopping season that looks drastically different than previous years.

Target, which will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, is relying more on e-commerce this year. Retailers have started advertisements earlier than ever to limit store crowds, while taking additional measures like limiting customers who shop in person, and adding pickup parking spots. Target began its holiday sales more than a month ago.

Cornell said he expects holiday sales to be strong, especially in categories like toys and electronics.

“It’s important to be able to celebrate the holidays in some way,” Cornell said. Consumers “have started to shop earlier, but they still have a very long shopping list they have to fulfill.”