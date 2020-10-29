Are you looking for a stock?

      STATSCAN ESTIMATES CANADIAN ECONOMY GREW 0.7% IN SEPTEMBER

      CANADIAN AUGUST GDP FALLS 3.8% Y/Y VS. ESTIMATED 4.2% DROP

      CANADIAN AUGUST GDP RISES 1.2% M/M VS. 0.9% ESTIMATE

    16h ago

    TD Bank thanks global employees with US$500 pandemic bonuses

    Kevin Orland, Bloomberg News

    Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s largest lender by assets, is giving all full- and part-time employees US$500 bonuses as a reward for their efforts during the pandemic.

    The award will go to about 90,000 non-executive employees around the world. U.S. and Canadian workers will receive that amount in their local currencies, and employees outside of those countries will get a roughly equivalent award.

    “TD colleagues have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination,” Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said Thursday in a memo to employees. “I am incredibly proud of your efforts to support our customers, communities and each other under the most trying circumstances.”