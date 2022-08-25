(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank, which has struck deals this year for two major acquisitions to expand in the US, reaped the benefit of higher interest rates and continued strong loan growth last quarter.

Net interest income rose 17% to C$7.04 billion ($5.45 billion) in the fiscal third quarter, the Toronto-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts estimated C$6.62 billion, on average. Overall profit also beat projections.

Toronto-Dominion is seeking to bolster its already-formidable US retail banking operation with the $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon Corp., and earlier this month struck a $1.3 billion deal to buy Cowen & Co. to bulk up its presence in American capital markets. Even with the First Horizon deal yet to be completed, Toronto-Dominion has an outsize presence in personal banking and is Canada’s most rate-sensitive lender, which benefited the company as central banks hiked rates last quarter.

The bank’s net interest margin -- the difference between what it earns on loans and what it pays for deposits -- expanded to 1.74% from 1.64% in the previous three months as central banks raised interest rates.

Toronto-Dominion shares have fallen 12% this year, compared with a 10% drop for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks index.

Also in the results:

Net income fell 9.3% to C$3.21 billion, or C$1.75 a share.

Excluding some items, profit was C$2.09 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.04, on average.

Toronto-Dominion set aside C$351 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts had projected C$401.2 million in provisions.

