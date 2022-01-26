(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to hire more than 2,000 technology workers this year, more than six times the number added last year, pitting the lender against fintech firms in the war for talent.

The hires come as the bank works to become more digitally focused, according to a statement Wednesday, and follow the 300-plus technology roles added in 2021. Toronto-Dominion declined to say how much it’s planning to spend on the hires.

The Toronto-based company said its technology strategy has increased the need for workers skilled in cloud-computing, artificial intelligence and automation. The bank, which has operations across Canada and along the U.S. East Coast, is looking to add the workers throughout its geographic footprint. It’s also using training to add skills among existing staff.

The bank said in a separate statement that it’s starting a new Equity, Diversity & Inclusion platform to ensure different perspectives and experiences are reflected in the development of its products and services.

