1h ago
Tech leads stock drop from record; dollar falls
Bloomberg News,
U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.
Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which was on track for its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with about 80 per cent of the stocks in the Russell 2000 declining. Copper prices surged to a seven-year high on prospects for strong demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.
In the U.S., the economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those due to report after the closing bell on Monday.
“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”
For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.
“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.
Here are some key events to watch this week:
- Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.
- Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.
- EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.
- European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.
- U.S. releases new home sales data
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 2:50 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent
- The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.6 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent
- The euro rose 0.4 per cent to 1.2035
- The British pound rose 1.1 per cent to 1.3987
- The Japanese yen rose 0.6 per cent to 108.12 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.599 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.235 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.755 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 per cent to US$63 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,771 an ounce
--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Cormac Mullen, Andreea Papuc, Emily Barrett and Yakob Peterseil.