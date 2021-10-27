Shares of technology stalwarts sent the Nasdaq 100 to an all-time high while the broader U.S. equity market was mixed amid a slew of earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about economic growth. Bonds gained.

Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher for a third day. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated between gains and losses after setting closing record highs Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp., and Coca-Cola Co. climbed after positive results. Microsoft Corp. also advanced after upbeat reports late Tuesday. Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped after missing revenue estimates. Visa Inc. and General Motors Co. also declined.

“Until we get more clarity on fiscal, and given supply chain problems are better at the margin -- but not going away -- we are likely in for a headline ping-pong-ball market for a while,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, an independent research shop.

Long bonds continued to outperform shorter-maturity U.S. debt ahead of the government’s auctions of five-year notes Wednesday and a seven-year sale Thursday. The yield difference between 5- and 30-year bonds narrowed to as little as 78 basis points, the lowest since March 2020.

Mining and energy stocks led a retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as prices of raw materials including aluminum and iron ore fell along with crude oil. Germany’s DAX underperformed after Europe’s biggest economy cut its 2021 growth forecast, citing the lingering effects of the pandemic and a supply squeeze. Bund yields dropped along with those on other European bonds.

Investors are counting on earnings to support equity prices, and so far the reporting season has been solid overall. But worries remain that over time rising raw material and wage costs and supply-chain snarls could crimp margins and weigh on the global economy recovery.

“Equities moved higher last week, fully recovering from the September dip. That said, in our view, last week’s positive performance does not create headwinds for performance ahead,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “Market positioning is still approximately neutral, which could point to further upside potential in equity markets. We believe recent positive market moves could be the beginning of a now-earlier ‘Santa Clause rally.’”

The debt crisis in China’s property sector continues to hang over the market: authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate China Evergrande Group’s woes. Meanwhile, a top Chinese regulator called on companies to make “active preparations” to meet payments on offshore bonds.

Bitcoin fell below US$60,000. On the virus front, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave its backing to the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for young children.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 1:31 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1610

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3751

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 113.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 1.54 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 0.99 per cent

Commodities