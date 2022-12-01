Tech sector participation and pay gaps persist and in some cases, worsen: report

A new report shows women, people of colour and immigrants in Canada's tech sector saw employment and pay inequities persist — and in some cases, worsen — between 2001 and 2016.

The research from the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship at Toronto Metropolitan University shows women were increasingly excluded from tech work throughout that period.

A woman had a 6.29 per cent chance of being a tech worker in 2001, but by 2016, that had fallen to 4.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, men had a 20 per cent chance of being a tech worker, which remained unchanged between 2001 and 2016.

Over the same time span, researchers found men made an average of $3.49 more per hour than women and that identifying as a visible minority lowered one’s pay by an average $3.89 per hour.

Researchers also observed no pay gap between immigrant and non-immigrant tech workers in 2001, but by 2016, a gap of roughly $5.70 per hour emerged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.