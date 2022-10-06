Telus and Tim Hortons end support of Hockey Canada's over handling of sexual assault claims

Telus Corp. says it will not be sponsoring Hockey Canada’s men's hockey programs for the 2022-23 season, including the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

The move comes as Hockey Canada continues to defend its leadership amid criticism over the handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.

Telus says it is "deeply disheartened" by the lack of action and commitment from Hockey Canada to drive necessary cultural change. It says it is committed to enabling systemic change to make hockey safe for all.

The decision by Telus follows similar announcements by Tim Hortons and Scotiabank.

The coffee shop chain said Wednesday it also won't sponsor any Hockey Canada men's programming this season, including the world junior men's championship in Halifax and Moncton.

Scotiabank says its sponsorship pause of Hockey Canada, first announced in June, will remain in effect throughout the entire 2022-2023 season.