Tencent to Team Up with BMW on Self-Driving Cars in China

(Bloomberg) -- Tech-giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. will partner with BMW AG to help develop self-driving vehicles in China.

The pair began collaborating on what they called BMW Group China High Performance D3 Platform, which is scheduled to begin operations by the end of the year, according to a statement on Friday. Tencent operates one of the largest cloud platforms in China, providing services from data storage to online computing.

The Chinese government has targeted large-scale adoption of early-stage autonomous vehicles to begin next year, and wants 10% of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be fully autonomous. China’s market for smart and internet-connected vehicles will generate 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in revenue by next year, the government forecasts.

