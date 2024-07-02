(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. options investors are the most bullish in more than three years, betting the rally to an almost six-month high has room to run.

The three-month call skew — measuring the premium of call options over puts — is the widest since Feb. 1, 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s a flip in sentiment from just three weeks earlier, and comes as shares have rallied 34% in that time.

Shares surged as much as 10% Tuesday to $231.15 after Tesla reported a smaller annual decline in quarterly vehicle deliveries than Wall Street analysts had estimated. While it was the second consecutive year-over-year drop, it was an increase over the first quarter.

Total options volume at 1:04 p.m. New York time was already above the 20-day average. More than 240,000 of the $230 calls expiring Friday changed hands, leading options trading.

(Updates options volumes in last paragraph. An earlier version corrected time frame in headline, first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.