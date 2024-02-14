(Bloomberg) -- Teslas that cannot be driven will again be serviced at some repair shops in Sweden for the first time in months, thanks to a temporary lifting of a blockade.

The brief respite announced by industrial workers’ union IF Metall on Wednesday is designed to aid a modest number of Swedish Tesla owners who have been stuck with unusable cars.

Extensive labor-union blockades against the US automaker have now lasted almost four months, becoming the longest-running strike in the Nordic country since World War II.

About 30 non-Tesla Inc. workshops will be allowed to repair fully immobile Teslas from Monday until the end of April. Work at Tesla’s own repair shops in Sweden is still the subject to the industrial action, which risks “extending into the long term,” according to the union.

“Our measures are targeted at Tesla, but may also impact you as a Tesla owner,” IF Metall said in a statement. “So to help the Tesla owners hardest hit by the conflict, we now offer this temporary solution.”

At the heart of the walkout at Tesla’s Swedish repair shops is the automaker’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement with the union. The company is skirting labor-market norms in a country where such agreements cover around 90% of workers. After a flurry of labor-market actions were launched at the end of 2023, the conflict is at a standstill.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.