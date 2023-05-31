(Bloomberg) -- Former Texas Secretary of State John Scott will serve as the state’s interim attorney general after Ken Paxton was impeached and suspended.

The historic impeachment by the Texas House prompted Paxton’s immediate removal until the state Senate holds a trial on the charges against him. Governor Greg Abbott announced Scott’s appointment on Wednesday.

Scott served as the state’s chief elections officer from October 2021 until December 2022 after being appointed by Abbott to fill a vacancy in the office. He resigned before the state Senate could confirm his appointment. Scott previously served as the deputy attorney general for civil litigation in Texas.

He also briefly joined former President Donald Trump’s legal team in 2020 to assist with an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results — although he withdrew from the case after three days.

“His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott has yet to publicly comment on the allegations against Paxton and refrained from addressing them when announcing Scott’s appointment as interim attorney general.

The GOP-led Texas House voted to approve 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton on Saturday, including charges of bribery and abuse of office.

Scott will serve as attorney general until the state Senate conducts a trial later this year to determine whether Paxton should be permanently removed from office. Senators will act as jurors and designated House lawmakers will present the case for impeachment at the trial.

Read more: Texas AG Ken Paxton Impeached by Republican-Led State House

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.