Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Boeing CEO to step down: After a rocky few weeks, the management structure at planemaker Boeing is being shaken up, as the company says CEO Dave Calhoun is set to retire at the end of this year. Given the extended timeline for his departure, this may have been the plan all along, but considering the tumult the company has seen ever since a plugged door on one of its planes blew out mid-flight, prompting serious safety concerns, the company has been in a state of chaos. No successor for the top job at the embattled company has been named. Calhoun has been CEO since 2020 when he replaced his predecessor Dennis Muilenberg who stepped down in the wake of deadly crashes of the company’s 737 Max jets.

EU steps up fight against Big Tech: The European Union is escalating its regulatory fight against technology giants like Google, Apple and Facebook for using their power unfairly to stifle competition. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has opened a full blown investigation into the companies’ compliance with strict new anti-monopoly laws governing firms that operate in the digital space. The probe, under the new Digital Markets Act, will examine whether or not Google unfairly prefers its own services under search, and whether or not Apple makes it harder for users to access other services within its ecosystem. Amazon is being probed on similar grounds based on its ranking practices in its own marketplace. After growing to exorbitant valuations on stock markets, regulators around the world have been cracking down on Big Tech. The EU has already fined Apple in a music streaming fight, and the U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple last week on antitrust grounds.

Another Gildan shareholder speaks out: The drama at Montreal-based apparel maker Gildan Activewear continues to swirl as another major shareholder in the company is expressing concern about the proposed process underway to sell the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management said in an open letter that it is “deeply troubled” with the board’s attempt to orchestrate a quick sale to avoid oversight, calling the board’s actions “outrageous and unprecedented.” The company has been torn apart ever since the board abruptly fired long-time CEO Glenn Chamandy and named Vince Tyra to succeed him. The board “does not have a mandate, nor the confidence of Gildan shareholders, to run a process that could result in the sale of Gildan,” Turtle Creek said.

Oil price rallies: After slumping to below US$70 a barrel in December, oil prices have been rallying higher in recent weeks, and the price of a barrel of the North American crude benchmark is topping $81 on Monday morning. The catalyst for the rally is rising geopolitical tension around the world, and a sudden supply and demand imbalance. Strategists at Goldman Sachs put out a bullish report on Monday suggesting commodities, including oil, could be poised to boom this year as central banks cut rates.

Cannabis sector on fire again: Shares in Canopy Growth are on track for their longest winning streak in half a decade, as the cannabis company’s shares have gained in the previous six trading sessions. The catalyst seems to be a move on Friday by Germany’s upper house to partially legalize the drug. Canopy’s shares gained 63 per cent on Friday, but even prior to that, the shares had gained about 50 per cent since the middle of March. Canopy shares were up another 23 per cent at one point in premarket trading on Monday but headed into the open, most of those gains had evaporated.