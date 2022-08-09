Canadian earnings continue to dominate our coverage at BNN Bloomberg, here’s a quick look at what is on our radar:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies are down more than 10 per cent in the premarket trade after the company cut its full-year forecast and missed analyst expectations in the second-quarter.

Martinrea International’s second-quarter profit rose 6.4 per cent on higher sales, topping the average analyst expectation. The company also expects results to improve as supply-chain problems ease going forward. We’ll hear more from Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Rob Wildeboer when he joins Paul Bagnell on The Open at 10:30 a.m. EDT

We’ll keep an eye on shares of Pet Valu when trading gets underway after the company announced it is raising its 2022 outlook. CEO Richard Maltsbarger joins Jacqueline Hansen at 4:10 p.m. EDT to further discuss the strength in its business

RioCan REIT said its committed occupancy rate was 97.2 per cent for the second-quarter, up from 96.1 per cent during the same period a year ago, as business returns to pre-pandemic levels. CEO Jonathan Gitlin joins us on BNN Bloomberg today at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

MICRON TO INVEST US$40B BY 2030 TO BUILD U.S. MEMORY MANUFACTURING

Micron Technology plans to invest US$40 billion through the end of the decade to build out semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States. The company expects to begin chip production after 2025 and will create as many as 40,000 jobs. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Chips and Science Act into law today and Micron plans to use government grants and credits to help fund this investment.

OIL PRICES HEADING HIGHER

The price of crude is climbing after reversing an earlier decline this morning on news Russian oil flows have been halted through the southern leg of a major pipeline. The move up follows its largest gain in more than a week on Monday. Investors continue to weigh the demand outlook for oil amid an economic slowdown and geopolitical risks to supply.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Novavax are down more than 30 per cent in the pre-market after the company cut its full-year guidance due to weak demand for its COVID vaccines.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond are poised to trade higher again today as meme traders continue to bet on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst for the move. Share are up 97 per cent in just the last five trading days.

Take-Two Interactive shares are also trading lower this morning ahead of the opening bell after the video game company behind Grand Theft Auto reported its annual profit forecast missed estimates.

WSP Global is purchasing U.K. environmental consulting company RPS Group in a deal valued at about £625 million, which is approximately $975 million. This marks the Canadian firm’s third takeover in just three months.

