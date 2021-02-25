Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada’s Big Six banks have gone six for six, as CIBC and TD delivered profit beats this morning. Both banks benefitted from the same big themes we’ve seen play out this week as provisions for future loan losses fell and capital markets profit surged. An interesting wrinkle at TD was double-digit profit erosion in its U.S. banking operations. Paul Bagnell is digging into all the details for us.

LOONIE AT HIGHEST SINCE FEBRUARY 2018

For the first time in more than three years, the Canadian dollar has traded above 80 cents U.S. after a stunning climb of more than 10 cents since the mid-March of last year. Today we’ll address the drivers and how much unease this might cause at the Bank of Canada, where for years governors have been warning about a lofty dollar’s impact on our exporters’ competitiveness.

BUDGET DAY IN ALBERTA

We’re extending our programming today to deliver special coverage of Alberta’s 2021 budget. Most recently, Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government forecast a $15.5-billion deficit in 2021-22 after an anticipated $21.3-billion shortfall in the fiscal year that wraps at the end of next month. Worth pointing out that since that outlook was presented on Nov. 24, WTI oil prices have surged 45 per cent and Western Canadian Select oil has rallied 68 per cent. We’ll explore the province’s fiscal outlook and whether tough medicine – like a sales tax – will ever be palatable.

EXXON TAKES HATCHET TO CANADIAN RESERVES

The beleaguered energy giant nearly wiped its exposure to the oil sands off its books (for now) in a massive re-calculation of its accounting for global reserves. Three-point-one billion barrels of bitumen at Kearl: gone. Zero-point-six billion barrels at Cold Lake: gone. We'll chase reaction and insight as to what this tells us about how Canada factors into Exxon's future.

