A single-stock exchange-traded fund might sound like an oxymoron, but it’s about to become a major new category. These ETFs, which aim to serve up inverse and leveraged exposure to single stocks, are already a thing in Europe—and now they’ve come to the US, with the Securities and Exchange Commission approving the first batch earlier this month. One of them, the AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF ($TSLQ), shows early signs of being a big hit.

On this episode of “Trillions,” Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with Matt Tuttle, chief investment officer of AXS Investments, and reporter Katie Greifeld. They discuss Tuttle’s new products, how they work and where things might go from here.

