The Week Ahead: Earnings from Netflix, Bank of America; Canadian CPI data due
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Sunday, October 16
- China Communist Party National Congress begins
Monday, October 17
- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Charles Schwab
- Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark in Ottawa for announcement alongside Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford (930)
- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (1030)
- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers participates in panel at Toronto Centre's 25th Anniversary Event (1600)
- Canntrust trial resumes (in-person at Old City Hall)
- Three-day Toronto Global Forum begins (speakers include Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau at 900, Irving Oil President Ian Whitcomb at 1400)
Tuesday, October 18
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities; U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization; China GDP, industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investments
- Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, Netflix
Wednesday, October 19
- Notable data: Canadian CPI and industrial produce price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts, U.K. CPI and PPI
- Notable earnings: Procter & Gamble, Alcoa, Tesla, IBM, Baker Hughes
- Rio Tinto Chairman and ex-Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton speaks at Toronto Global Forum (830)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- Two-day Capitalize for Kids Investors Conference begins in Toronto
Thursday, October 20
- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Mullen Group, AT&T, CSX, Snap
Friday, October 21
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales and wholesale trade early indicator
- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Schlumberger, Verizon