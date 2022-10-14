Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Sunday, October 16

  • China Communist Party National Congress begins

Monday, October 17

  • Notable earnings: Bank of America, Charles Schwab
  • Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark in Ottawa for announcement alongside Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford (930)
  • Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer Expectations (1030) 
  • Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers participates in panel at Toronto Centre's 25th Anniversary Event (1600)
  • Canntrust trial resumes (in-person at Old City Hall)
  • Three-day Toronto Global Forum begins (speakers include Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau at 900, Irving Oil President Ian Whitcomb at 1400)

Tuesday, October 18

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities; U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization; China GDP, industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investments
  • Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, Netflix 

Wednesday, October 19

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI and industrial produce price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts, U.K. CPI and PPI 
  • Notable earnings: Procter & Gamble, Alcoa, Tesla, IBM, Baker Hughes
  • Rio Tinto Chairman and ex-Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton speaks at Toronto Global Forum (830)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
  • Two-day Capitalize for Kids Investors Conference begins in Toronto

Thursday, October 20

  • Notable data: Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Mullen Group, AT&T, CSX, Snap

Friday, October 21

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales and wholesale trade early indicator
  • Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Schlumberger, Verizon