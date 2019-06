The Week Ahead: OPEC meetings in Vienna; market holidays in North America

McCreath's Lookahead: Trump-Xi, OPEC and U.S. economic data

Monday, July 1 -- Market holiday in Canada

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- OPEC meeting in Vienna

Tuesday, July 2

- OPEC+ meeting in Vienna

- Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon addresses Toronto Board of Trade

Wednesday, July 3 -- U.S markets close early

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. durable goods orders

Thursday, July 4 -- Market holiday in U.S.

- Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 5

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

- Calgary Stampede begins

- Deadline for public comment to National Energy Board on Trans Mountain expansion