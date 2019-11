Monday, November 11

- Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Hudbay Minerals

- Canada Ambassador to China Dominic Barton addresses Canada-China Business Council business dinner in Shanghai

- Alibaba Singles' Day

Tuesday, November 12

- Notable earnings: Martinrea, NFI Group, Ensign Energy Services, Cronos Group, Acreage Holdings, CBS, SmileDirectClub

- Imperial Oil holds Investor Day meeting in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)

- Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews addresses Empire Club in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- U.S. President Donald Trump delivers speech to Economic Club of New York (time TBC)

- Disney+ launches

Wednesday, November 13

- Notable earnings: Loblaw, Canada Goose, Home Capital Group, Stelco Holdings, CAE, Cisco Systems

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- U.S. House Intelligence Committee begins open hearings on impeachment inquiry (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Congressional Joint Economic Committee (11 a.m. ET)

- Three-day Ontario Economic Summit begins in Toronto

- International Energy Agency releases World Outlook

Thursday, November 14

- Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Brookfield Asset Management, Cineplex, Freshii, Walmart, Nvidia

- Notable data: China retail sales and industrial production

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Budget Committee (10 a.m. ET)

- Barack Obama addresses Montreal Chamber of Commerce (4 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in San Francisco (10 p.m. ET; remarks on Bank's website at 9:45 p.m. ET)

- 13F filing deadline

Friday, November 15

- Notable earnings: Alcanna

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales