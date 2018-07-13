1h ago
The week ahead: Trump-Putin summit; Canadian premiers meet
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 16
-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Netflix
-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales, China GDP, China retail sales, China industrial production
-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (1000)
-U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki
-Amazon Prime Day sales begin
-Farnborough International Airshow (runs to July 22)
Tuesday, July 17
-Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, CSX, Johnson & Johnson
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production
-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment report (0300)
-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney testifies before U.K. Treasury Committee (0400)
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (1000)
Wednesday, July 18
-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Kinder Morgan, IBM, eBay, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa, American Express
-Notable data: U.S. housing starts, U.S. building permits,
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1000)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
Thursday, July 19
-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, West Fraser Timber, Microsoft
-Notable data: StatsCan EI report
-Canadian premiers begin two-day meeting in Saint Andrews, NB
-U.S. Commerce Department hosts public hearing regarding investigation of automotive imports (0830)
-Frank Stronach to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit (1800)
Friday, July 20
-Notable earnings: General Electric, Schlumberger
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI
-Closing news conference at Canadian premiers' meeting (1230)