Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 16

-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Netflix

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales, China GDP, China retail sales, China industrial production

-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (1000)

-U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki

-Amazon Prime Day sales begin

-Farnborough International Airshow (runs to July 22)

Tuesday, July 17

-Notable earnings: Goldman Sachs, CSX, Johnson & Johnson

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment report (0300)

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney testifies before U.K. Treasury Committee (0400)

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (1000)

Wednesday, July 18

-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Kinder Morgan, IBM, eBay, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa, American Express

-Notable data: U.S. housing starts, U.S. building permits,

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1000)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)

Thursday, July 19

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, West Fraser Timber, Microsoft

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report

-Canadian premiers begin two-day meeting in Saint Andrews, NB

-U.S. Commerce Department hosts public hearing regarding investigation of automotive imports (0830)

-Frank Stronach to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit (1800)

Friday, July 20

-Notable earnings: General Electric, Schlumberger

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

-Closing news conference at Canadian premiers' meeting (1230)