It’s a fate reserved for many a former leader, from Barack Obama to Tony Blair: the U.S. lecture circuit.

Britain’s former prime minister Theresa May is poised to join their ranks, three months after stepping down. She’s been granted permission from a government standards watchdog to register with the Washington Speakers’ Bureau.

It’s an organisation that has a reputation for arranging well-paid gigs for those who held high office in the U.K. Her four predecessors -- David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major -- are all registered with the WSB.

In 2016, Cameron was reportedly paid more than 120,000 pounds (US$154,000) for an hour-long speech to U.S. real estate firm Blackstone Properties in New York. May’s own profile states she will encourage listeners to “recapture the spirit of common purpose in order to achieve progress across the world.”