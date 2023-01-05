(Bloomberg) -- Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have received formal demands for information related to the downfall of their crypto hedge fund in an unorthodox forum: Twitter.

Advisers working to liquidate the fund tagged Zhu and Davies in Tweets demanding the production of sensitive documents on Thursday. The move is necessary because the pair’s whereabouts are unknown and they are not fully cooperating with 3AC’s unwinding, the advisers have said.

One Tweet thread included a subpoena for Davies earlier approved by a US bankruptcy judge. The same judge said Zhu can’t be subpoenaed due to questions over his residency and citizenship, but the liquidators tagged him in a Tweet containing a Singapore court order calling for the production of information.

“We remain focused on diligently advancing the liquidation process for Three Arrows Capital,” a representative for Teneo, the consultancy helping wind down 3AC, said in an emailed statement. “The founders have unfortunately resisted cooperating in these efforts, and as such, we have received authority from courts in both the US and Singapore to serve them targeted and comprehensive discovery demands through email and their frequently-used Twitter accounts.”

Zhu and Davies didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment. A representative for liquidators didn’t immediately provide a comment.

The blowup of Three Arrows shook the digital-asset industry last year and put the interconnected nature of the sector on display. Its creditors include Digital Currency Group, the parent company of crypto brokerage Genesis, which filed a $1.2 billion claim against the hedge fund. Genesis suspended redemptions and new loan originations at its lending business in November and has since then unable to find a solution.

Zhu and Davies have been active recently on social media platforms such as Twitter, often with critical comments of Digital Currency Group and the firm’s relationship with the now-bankrupt FTX exchange.

(Adds comment from Teneo in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.