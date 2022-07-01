(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. announced Splash Mountain attractions will complete their makeover in late 2024, transforming the ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Splash Mountain was previously themed around “The Song of the South”—a controversial 1946 film that centered around happy-go lucky Uncle Remus living in a post-Civil War plantation. In the new iteration, the ride will be based on “The Princess and the Frog,” a 2009 animated film that featured Disney’s first Black princess as she struggles to open a restaurant in Louisiana. The company made the announcement at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

“In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans. Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary,” Charita Carter, executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement.

Critics called out “Song of the South” for its racial stereotypes and multiple petitions have circulated online to change the Splash Mountain ride’s theme. In 2020, the company announced it will drop all references to the 1946 film from its two Splash Mountain rides in California and Florida. Disney hasn’t featured the film on its streaming services and said it has no plans to.

Tokyo Disney is home to a third Splash Mountain ride, and it’s not clear whether it will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Oriental Land Co., which operates the theme park, said it was considering changing the theme, according to reports in 2020.

“From exploring the French Market and the bayou, to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions, Imagineers have received inspiration from all over the region and learned from local experts along the way,” said Carmen Smith, Walt Disney's senior vice president of creative development in a press release.

This isn’t Disney only plans for Princess Tiana. She’s also set to be featured in her own Disney+ series next year and the book “Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara: The Stories. The Influence. The Legacy.”

