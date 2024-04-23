(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. said it handed in an overdue document assessing potential risks to minors of its TikTok Lite service, a day after regulators threatened it with fines and a partial ban.

The company said in a statement it met a deadline to hand over the document, after the EU’s Monday decision to open a probe into the launch in France and Spain under its new Digital Services Act.

Regulators contend that TikTok Lite, which includes a rewards system for users, could be addictive to young people, and claimed the company didn’t complete a full risk assessment in time.

Aside from the risk assessment, officials set a April 24 deadline for the company to defend itself against the threatened suspension of the rewards program “pending the assessment of its safety.”

The social media giant runs the risk of fines of up to 1% of its total annual income, or periodic penalties of up to 5% of its average daily income for failing to comply with the DSA.

Read More: TikTok Ready to Fight US Ban With 170 Million Users at Stake

TikTok is also facing increased pressure on the other side of the Atlantic. The US House of Representatives on Saturday put legislation requiring the app’s Chinese parent company to divest its ownership stake on a fast track to become law, with the Senate expected to vote on the bill in the coming days.

Online platforms and search engines with over 45 million users in the EU must comply with the most stringent rules of the DSA, with 22 currently falling under the designation including Alphabet Inc. products like Google Search and YouTube, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram, and Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.