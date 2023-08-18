Tilray buys stake in Truss Beverage it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada

Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the stake in Truss Beverage Co. that it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada.

Financial terms for the 57.5 per cent stake in the cannabis-infused drink maker were not immediately available.

Truss brands include XMG, Little Victory and Mollo.

The company says cannabis-infused drinks present a significant opportunity for growth.

Tilray Canada president Blair MacNeil says the deal positions the company at the forefront of the sector.

Earlier this month, Tilray announced a deal to buy eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.