    Aug 18, 2023

    Tilray buys stake in Truss Beverage it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada

    The Canadian Press

    Hot Picks: Three cannabis stocks on an upward trend

    Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the stake in Truss Beverage Co. that it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada.

    Financial terms for the 57.5 per cent stake in the cannabis-infused drink maker were not immediately available.

    Truss brands include XMG, Little Victory and Mollo.

    The company says cannabis-infused drinks present a significant opportunity for growth.

    Tilray Canada president Blair MacNeil says the deal positions the company at the forefront of the sector. 

    Earlier this month, Tilray announced a deal to buy eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.