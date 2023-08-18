Aug 18, 2023
Tilray buys stake in Truss Beverage it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada
The Canadian Press
Hot Picks: Three cannabis stocks on an upward trend
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the stake in Truss Beverage Co. that it does not already own from Molson Coors Canada.
Financial terms for the 57.5 per cent stake in the cannabis-infused drink maker were not immediately available.
Truss brands include XMG, Little Victory and Mollo.
The company says cannabis-infused drinks present a significant opportunity for growth.
Tilray Canada president Blair MacNeil says the deal positions the company at the forefront of the sector.
Earlier this month, Tilray announced a deal to buy eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.