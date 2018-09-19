{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest from Bloomberg

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    51m ago

    Tilray is now bigger than American Air, Clorox, CBS

    Brad Olesen, Bloomberg News

    Brendan Kennedy Tilray CEO

    Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., a major Canadian marijuana grower, poses next to his company's logo at Nasdaq where the company's IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. , AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Tilray Inc., crowned Tuesday as the most valuable pot company, is now bigger than many leaders in other industries -- including household names that are more than 100 years old.

    The British Columbia, Canada-based cannabis company opened higher by 50.7 per cent Wednesday, bringing its total market value to US$21.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This exceeds the values of American Airlines Group Inc. at $18.7 billion, Clorox Co. at $19.5 billion, and CBS Corp. at $20.9 billion as of Tuesday’s close, while closing in on Hershey Co. at US$21.7 billion.

    Its market value is now half that of Constellation Brands Inc., the Corona parent that recently dipped its toe into the marijuana industry through an investment in Canopy Growth Corp. -- the same company Tilray dethroned this week as the largest cannabis firm.

    Tilray, with 330 total employees as of June 4 (versus American Airlines’ more than 131,000), has more than 76 million shares outstanding, although the largest holder, Chief Executive Officer Brendan Kennedy’s Privateer Holdings, holds more than 58 million of that total, as of July 18. The low float may be at least partially responsible for the recent volatility, while short sellers may find it difficult to provide a counterbalance.

    Kennedy hit the interview circuit Tuesday, culminating with an appearance on CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer, after the company won approval to import marijuana to the U.S. for a clinical trial. Shares rose post-market by more than 11 per cent, only to extend those gains in pre-market trading Wednesday.