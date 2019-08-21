Too Early to Include Russia in G-7, Say U.K. and German Leaders

(Bloomberg) -- Russia ought not to be invited back into the Group of Seven major economies yet, Germany’s Angela Merkel and the U.K.’s Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Their comments during a joint press conference in Berlin come after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he would give it serious consideration if somebody made the motion to return Russia to the group.

Merkel said there had been “certain developments” in the Minsk process and that more progress would create a new situation, referring to Russia’s expulsion from the G-8 in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Today, we haven’t made so much progress that I could say the reasons of 2014 have expired,” said Merkel. Johnson said he sided with Merkel on the issue, citing Russia’s provocations in the U.K. and elsewhere.

To contact the reporters on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net;Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.