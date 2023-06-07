(Bloomberg) -- Ron Eliasek, a top software dealmaker at Bank of America Corp., is joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Eliasek is likely to start at Jefferies in the next few months after a standard period of leave, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He was Bank of America’s chairman of global technology, media and telecom investment banking and global co-head of software.

Eliasek had been at Bank of America for more than 10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jefferies has been on a hiring spree lately and recently brought on some senior bankers from Barclays Plc.

Representatives for Bank of America and Jefferies declined to comment.

Eliasek had previously worked at banks including Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc., his LinkedIn profile showed.

(Updates with more background on Eliasek in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.