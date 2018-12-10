(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider whether Planned Parenthood chapters can sue states that seek to cut off Medicaid payments, ducking a politically charged issue that has divided lower courts.

The justices Monday turned away appeals from Kansas and Louisiana officials who contended the federal Medicaid law doesn’t give providers the right to go to court if they are kicked out of the program.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have heard the appeals.

