(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks surged, with the benchmark Topix rising 3%, as weak US economic data fueled hope for slower Federal Reserve tightening.

Tech shares were the biggest boost to the Topix as a drop in US Treasury yields prompted investors to buy growth stocks. Fast Retailing Co. and SoftBank Group Corp. gave the biggest lifts to the Nikkei 225, which gained 2.8% as of 1:03 p.m. in Tokyo.

Asian equities extended gains in afternoon trading after Australia’s delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike. Overnight, the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest gain since July after a drop in the Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity suggested the US economy may be faltering.

“It is still too early to conclude that the downtrend in the US market has really ended,” and Japanese stocks remain subject to global market turmoil, said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities Group. Risk factors up ahead include corporate results and the US midterm elections, he added.

Still, Japanese stocks stand to gain more from the normalization of demand, which has lagged the recoveries in the US and Europe, Mitsui said.

Japanese stocks have outperformed US and global peers this year as a weakening of the yen to a 24-year low lifts the profit outlook for the nation’s exporters. The market moves have been spurred by a divergence in central bank policy, as the Fed pursues a hawkish path to tame inflation while the Bank of Japan maintains its easy-money stance.

Yen Tumbles in Longest-Losing Streak as BOJ-Fed Contrast Deepens

The Topix is down less than 5% this year, compared with a slides of more than 20% in the S&P 500 Index and MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The market climbed Tuesday even after North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017.

(An earlier version of this story corrected the name of the index in the lead paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.