1h ago
Tories Choosing UK Leader Tend to Be Middle-Aged, Wealthy, White
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as ruling Conservative Party leader and British prime minister have a very small electorate in mind -- just 0.4% of UK voters.
After Tory MPs whittle down the candidates to a final two, the job of picking the winner falls to about 175,000 grassroots Tory party members. That’s actually more than when Johnson himself won the leadership contest in 2019, but far short of the 47.6 million adults eligible to vote in a general election.
The Conservative Party doesn’t officially release the actual number of members eligible to vote, though a according to a person familiar with the matter, it was 160,000 three years ago. The party sets out the timetable for the leadership contest on Monday.
According to the latest data for 2020 compiled by the Queen Mary University of London and the Sussex University Party Members Project, 63% of Conservative Party grassroots are male. On average they’re in they’re late 50s -- but four in ten are over 65, with only 6% aged 18-24.
They tend to be better off, with eight of ten saying they in the three highest economic and social groups by wealth and education. Meanwhile, over nine in ten identify as white British, and nearly half of them live in southern England.
“We’ve been surveying party members since 2013 and there’s been little or no change in their demographics since then,” Tim Bale, professor of politics who conducted the research, said in an interview. “In a nutshell, they’re not that representative of the UK as a whole.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:11
'Corporate Calgary is back,' stampede organizers say
-
8:59
'Fine balance': Rania Llewellyn on fitting her long-term inclusion goals into Laurentian's revamp
-
7:56
Europe's energy crisis to worsen regardless of Nord Stream 1 restart: Advantage Energy CEO
-
6:06
BlackRock, crypto ETFs bleed in biggest Canadian outflow in years
-
6:16
Adele license fees to help fund US$335M of bonds
-
4:28
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians