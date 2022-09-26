Tories Look to BOE to Step In to Halt Panic Over the Pound

The Bank of England may need to step in with an emergency rate rise to calm market nerves about the government’s economic plans, Conservative lawmakers said after the pound tumbled to a record low against the dollar.

An emergency rise in interest rates looks increasingly likely, they said, and that’s a very bad sign for Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng. “When you start getting an emergency anything, the political optics are dire,” said one former minister, who asked not to be named discussing internal party maneuvers.

Another Tory MP said support for the so-called mini-budget is not widespread among their parliamentary colleagues. That skepticism extends to members of the government, not just backbenchers, the MP said, adding that while there has been some discussion about voting down the plans, the idea is not yet mainstream among Tory MPs.

The rout began on Friday when Kwarteng unveiled the biggest fiscal giveaway in half a century, and continued on Monday after the chancellor pledged there’s “more to come” on tax cuts, stoking market concerns that the government will send inflation and public debt soaring. Kwarteng added no significant new spending.

The turmoil threatens to engulf Truss’s days-old administration as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis. Truss secured the votes of less than a third of Conservative MPs on her way to winning the party’s leadership contest over the summer, and there are already rumblings of disquiet on the back benches.

While Truss’s Conservatives in theory have a majority of close to 80 seats, in practice she has much less room to maneuver due to the widespread skepticism about her approach in the parliamentary party. Two thirds of Tory MPs voted against the new prime minister in this summer’s leadership election before she won a runoff vote of party members.

She has exacerbated her problems with Tory MPs through her decision not to keep on ministers who supported her rival, Rishi Sunak, instead leaving them on the backbenches with grudges to nurse and free from the collective responsibility that comes with government posts.

Tory MPs reacted with horror as the pound headed toward parity with the dollar. The former minister said the comments indicate a casual indifference to market realities and that Kwarteng and Truss are in the midst of an ideological low-tax obsession, which won’t deliver growth quickly enough to stabilize the public finances.

Another said that interest rates would inevitably have to rise, forcing up mortgage rates, which is always politically damaging, while two others said that Kwarteng needs to hold his nerve. Research shows home ownership is one of the biggest factors in driving voters to support the Tories.

The Bank of England already raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points last Thursday, the day before Kwarteng’s tax statement. That’s the seventh consecutive rate-hike from the Bank as it struggles to contain inflation which is running at close to the fastest pace in 40 years.

In the wake of Friday’s market ructions, Kwarteng himself told the Financial Times that he was “calm.”

“Markets move all the time,” he said. “It’s very important to keep calm and focus on the longer-term strategy.”

On Sunday, he told the BBC that he doesn’t comment on markets, and promised more tax cuts. “We’ve only been here 19 days,” he said. “I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income.”

But Kwarteng’s calm wasn’t share either by the markets or his own MPs.

The pound on Monday saw its biggest intraday decline since March 2020, when investor panic over the then-nascent Covid-19 pandemic roiled markets worldwide. The move to as low as $1.0350 lifted the odds on the currency hitting parity with the dollar this year to around 50%.

Another MP also expressed worry over how the tax cuts planned by Kwarteng will drive inflation while a separate colleague worried whether Britain will be able to service its debts on the gilt markets.

In his package, Kwarteng scrapped the top level of income tax and cut the basic rate by a percentage point, while also reversing a rise in the National Insurance payroll tax brought in earlier this year.

