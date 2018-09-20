{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Torstar buying Ottawa-based news site iPolitics

    The Canadian Press

    Toronto Star

    Toronto Star Torstar Corp. , The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- The company that owns the Toronto Star newspaper has signed a deal to buy iPolitics Inc., an Ottawa-based digital political news service.

    Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    Torstar Corp. says once the deal closes its daily newspapers and websites across the country will soon begin publishing articles from iPolitics.

    Launched in 2010, iPolitics provides daily political news and industry briefs, a quarterly magazine, policy-oriented podcasts and specialized parliamentary monitoring services.

    Torstar says the Toronto Star and iPolitics will maintain separate bureaus in Ottawa.

    The deal is expected to close Oct. 1.

    Aside from the Star and its affiliated website, Torstar owns daily and community newspapers throughout Ontario, a 56.4 per cent interest in VerticalScope and minority interests in a number of other companies.

    Torstar also holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.
     