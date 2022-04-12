(Bloomberg) -- Footballco, a content and media business covering the world’s most popular sport, has agreed to buy Middle East digital sports publisher Kooora for more than $25 million.

The acquisition comes ahead of an anticipated increase in demand for football content from viewers in the region in the runup to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Kooora supercharges our global and Middle East footprint at a time when more eyes will be on the sport and the region,” said Footballco’s Chief Executive Officer Juan Delgado.

Part of the payment to Kooora’s shareholders will be performance related, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place in November and December. It will be the first time the famous tournament has been held in the Middle East.

Backed by private equity firm TPG and sports entertainment company DAZN, Footballco is home to more than 300 content creators and owns the popular Goal.com website and Mundial magazine. Its content is available in 16 countries. The purchase of Kooora follows its acquisition of the Italian football news website CalcioMercato in August 2021.

