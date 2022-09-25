(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Ian could explode in strength Sunday on a path that looks like it will threaten western Cuba early this week before making landfall near Florida’s Panhandle overnight Thursday into Friday.

Ian, with winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, was about 320 miles south-southeast of the Grand Cayman Island moving northwest, the US National Hurricane Center said in advisory Sunday. It’s likely to be at least a Category 3 major hurricane on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale when it closes in on Cuba.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast to begin later today,” Brad Reinhart, a hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his outlook. “Ian is expected to become a hurricane later today or tonight and reach major hurricane strength by late Monday or Monday night.”

As the situation gets worse for Florida’s Panhandle it improves for the southern part of the state and the cities on its west coast. Larger weather patterns are pushing and pulling on Ian, directing its path, and as that interaction becomes clearer forecasters have gradually shifted the forecast track to the west.

The path of the storm could cause travel delays, with some airlines warning customers flights could be canceled as the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico into the southern US.

Currently the outlook calls for it to strike somewhere between Apalachicola and Cedar Key in a sparsely populated area south of state capital Tallahassee after 8 p.m. on Thursday as a Category 2 storm, said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across all of Florida and warned residents to prepare.

While Ian’s winds could peak at 140 mph by Wednesday, making it a Category 4 system, it will likely lose strength as it moves north, Douty said. Wind shear, which blows in different directions or speeds at various altitudes, will rip at its structure as it nears the coastline and weaken it.

The same cannot be said for Cuba. The storm will be potent as it nears the western end of the island Tuesday. Douty said even if Ian doesn’t make landfall in Cuba, the nation would be subjected to Ian’s strongest winds as the storm passes.

In addition to its winds, Ian could bring up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain across western Cuba and push up to 14 feet of water ashore. Florida could get as much as 6 inches of rain as the storm moves north before landfall.

